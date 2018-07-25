Strategic Financial Group LLC Sells 885 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Strategic Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. 236,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,694. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7964 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

