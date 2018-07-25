Strategic Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7,486.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,663,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,701,000 after buying an additional 17,430,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,335,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,808,000 after buying an additional 3,346,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,295,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,863,000 after buying an additional 2,520,782 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 55,107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,754,000 after buying an additional 1,095,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,675,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,698,000 after buying an additional 868,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF remained flat at $$79.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,925. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.