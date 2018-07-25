Strategic Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,504,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 867,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,980,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,034,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.55, reaching $36.78, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 326,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,745. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.27.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging markets.

