Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 18,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 168,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,237 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

