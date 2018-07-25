Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,819,000 after acquiring an additional 447,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,210,000 after acquiring an additional 343,340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,323,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,561 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,235,000 after acquiring an additional 777,099 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

Celgene stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

