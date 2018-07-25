STMicroelectronics (STM) PT Set at €20.50 by Baader Bank

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €20.50 ($24.12) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.42 ($25.20).

STMicroelectronics opened at €19.87 ($23.38) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

