STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cfra set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.50 ($25.29).

Shares of STMicroelectronics opened at €19.87 ($23.38) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

