STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics traded up €0.08 ($0.09), hitting €19.87 ($23.38), during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.