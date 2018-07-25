Stitch Fix (SFIX) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

News articles about Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stitch Fix earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.0119978807131 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix opened at $31.23 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 3,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $124,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,188,694 shares of company stock worth $31,145,449 in the last ninety days.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.