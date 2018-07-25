Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Price Target to $49.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCRI. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of MCRI opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $836.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.21. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 11.73%. equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

