SThree (STHR) Issues Earnings Results

SThree (LON:STHR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 10.10 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SThree had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 35.54%.

STHR traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346 ($4.58). 91,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,225. SThree has a one year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

STHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.63) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

