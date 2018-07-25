Stewart Appelrouth Acquires 126,000 Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (HEB) Stock

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 241,750 shares in the company, valued at $74,942.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stewart Appelrouth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemispherx BioPharma alerts:

On Friday, April 27th, Stewart Appelrouth bought 100,000 shares of Hemispherx BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma opened at $0.29 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemispherx BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 1,391.11%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Hemispherx BioPharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.