Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 87,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $138.69 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.