Sterling Bancorp (STL) Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.14. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 14,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $364,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,560. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

