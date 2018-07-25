Steris (STE) and Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Head to Head Contrast

Steris (NYSE: STE) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Steris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Steris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Steris and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steris 11.10% 11.55% 6.93% Lakeland Industries 0.61% 6.91% 5.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steris and Lakeland Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steris $2.62 billion 3.64 $290.91 million $4.15 27.16 Lakeland Industries $95.99 million 1.13 $440,000.00 $0.72 18.61

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries. Lakeland Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Steris and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Steris currently has a consensus target price of $80.25, indicating a potential downside of 28.79%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Steris.

Risk & Volatility

Steris has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lakeland Industries does not pay a dividend. Steris pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steris has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Steris beats Lakeland Industries on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steris

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The company's Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The company's Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves for use in rescue operations; and protective products, such as gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to North American safety and mill supply distributors through a customer service group, regional sales managers, and independent sales representatives. It serves end user industrial customers, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plant, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuary, and high technology electronics manufacturer industries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

