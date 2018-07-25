Stepan (SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.90 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of SCL stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. 6,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $92.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

