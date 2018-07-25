Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE SCM opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 3,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $357,010. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.