Steel Dynamics (STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STLD opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $856,016.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,910,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,881,000 after acquiring an additional 169,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,545,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,615,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,199,000 after buying an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 126,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

