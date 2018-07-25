Status Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.49 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Status has a market capitalization of $243.86 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, LATOKEN, Koinex and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003813 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00418159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00159676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024457 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinrail, DDEX, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Koinex, Neraex, ZB.COM, Huobi, Liqui, TOPBTC, IDAX, IDEX, HitBTC, ChaoEX, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Tidex, Kucoin, Livecoin, Ovis, Ethfinex, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit, BigONE, Binance, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

