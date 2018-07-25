SSR Mining (SSRM) Receives News Impact Score of 0.04

Media stories about SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SSR Mining earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0950670092859 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SSRM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,534. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.60%. SSR Mining’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.