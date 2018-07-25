SRC Energy (SRCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. SRC Energy has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KLR Group upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

