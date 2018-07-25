Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 324,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 61,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.