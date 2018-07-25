Spotify (SPOT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. B. Riley started coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Spotify from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.75.

Spotify opened at $187.81 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Spotify has a 52-week low of $135.51 and a 52-week high of $190.80.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,850,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth $1,943,000.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

