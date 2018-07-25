Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. cut its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,919 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 154,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Splunk by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 464,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after buying an additional 221,662 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,115,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $1,829,919.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

