Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 46,151 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,151 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.86. 61,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.84.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

