Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 28,765.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 97.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Varian Medical Systems traded up $0.39, reaching $117.82, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,416. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $162,868.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $155,458.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,049.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $553,925 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

