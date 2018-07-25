Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 29,599 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises 4.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Leggett & Platt worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt traded down $0.05, hitting $44.53, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 43,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,516. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

