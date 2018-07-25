Spectris (SXS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Spectris to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,945 ($38.98) to GBX 2,980 ($39.44) in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,854.17 ($37.78).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,328 ($30.81) on Tuesday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,225 ($29.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,869 ($37.97).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 51.80 ($0.69) by GBX (5.70) (($0.08)). Spectris had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

In other Spectris news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($37.54), for a total value of £28,558.52 ($37,800.82).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

