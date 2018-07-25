Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 64,606 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,358,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.80. 715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,609. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

