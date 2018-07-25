Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,208,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5,127.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,310,000 after purchasing an additional 806,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $430.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $326.68 and a twelve month high of $435.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $457.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

