Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in “LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units” (LFACU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in “LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units” (OTCMKTS:LFACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of “LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units” remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,772. “LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units” has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

About “LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units”

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

