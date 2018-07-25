SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Position Boosted by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 537.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.7% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

