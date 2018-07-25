SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,374,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,597,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,840,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,730,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,059,000.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

