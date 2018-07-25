SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Sold by Visionary Asset Management Inc.

Visionary Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,931,000 after acquiring an additional 119,359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,428,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45,843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,306,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF opened at $53.34 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

