S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $213.12 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $147.07 and a 12 month high of $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

