S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,522,000 after acquiring an additional 536,165 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,345,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,313,000 after acquiring an additional 205,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,416,000 after acquiring an additional 703,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,205,000 after acquiring an additional 288,427 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,378,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 362,556 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “$214.26” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

SPGI opened at $213.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $147.07 and a 1 year high of $214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

