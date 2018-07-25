Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gabelli started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.28.

In other news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

