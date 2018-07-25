Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southside Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.4254594740951 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Southside Bancshares traded down $0.34, hitting $35.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.44 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

