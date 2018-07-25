Southern (SO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SO. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Southern opened at $47.54 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southern has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

