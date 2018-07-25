Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1571553728576 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SNOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of SNOA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,968. The company has a market cap of $15.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.34). Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. equities analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains.

