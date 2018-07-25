Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Share Price

Headlines about Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meridian Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.3848561065708 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 22,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.30. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 8.20%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBSB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, EVP Frank Romano purchased 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $270,780.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $386,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,475 shares of company stock worth $417,494. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

