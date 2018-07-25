Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Share Price

News stories about Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Delphi Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.8866706172 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DLPH opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Cowen started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Delphi Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In related news, Director Robin J. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

