Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SYNNEX (SNX) Share Price

News headlines about SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SYNNEX earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.1532599995132 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Pivotal Research set a $135.00 target price on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. SYNNEX has a one year low of $93.87 and a one year high of $141.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $28,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,967.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $55,705.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,027,247. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

