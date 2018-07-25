Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Share Price

Headlines about Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heron Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2366823160819 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTX. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 57,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,334. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.78. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 239.94% and a negative net margin of 515.27%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,958. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

