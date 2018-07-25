Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Share Price

Headlines about Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golden Ocean Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 43.751175206587 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on GOGL. BidaskClub lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Golden Ocean Group traded down $0.07, reaching $9.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $149.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.61 million. sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

