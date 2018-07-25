Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vonage (VG) Stock Price

Media stories about Vonage (NYSE:VG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vonage earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0994374407412 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.06. Vonage has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

In other news, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $26,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $6,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,250,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,445,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,710,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,780,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.