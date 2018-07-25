Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shopify (SHOP) Share Price

Media stories about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shopify earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.2106974228953 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

Shopify opened at $168.34 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88. Shopify has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

