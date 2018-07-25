Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Price

News coverage about ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARMOUR Residential REIT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.2380889630304 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE ARR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,286. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.21 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 53.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $32,484.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.