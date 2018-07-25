Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wageworks (WAGE) Share Price

News stories about Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wageworks earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.1996791434642 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

WAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wageworks in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Wageworks in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wageworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Wageworks traded up $0.10, hitting $52.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,673. Wageworks has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

