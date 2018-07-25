Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oclaro (OCLR) Share Price

Press coverage about Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oclaro earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9565115083634 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Oclaro traded up $0.08, hitting $8.71, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 66,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,475. Oclaro has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Oclaro had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Oclaro will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

OCLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oclaro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In related news, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

